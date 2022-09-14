Horse races

Racers compete in the annual Okanogan County Fair horse races.

 Red Miller | The Chronicle

OKANOGAN – Two exciting days of horse racing, Sept. 10-11, helped cap off the 75th annual Okanogan County Fair with the Lil Pony Triple Crown champion being decided after the final day of racing.

Lil Omak Express, headed by the Peasley family and jockey Knox Peasley, took the Lil Pony Triple Crown after competing at the Omak Stampede, Ferry County Fair, and finally the Okanogan County Fair. Lil Marchand Relay came in second, with the Marchand family as owners and Jace Marchand as Jockey, followed by Lil Northwest Express, again owned by the Marchand family, but with GreyHorse Marchand as the jockey.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.