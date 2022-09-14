OKANOGAN – Two exciting days of horse racing, Sept. 10-11, helped cap off the 75th annual Okanogan County Fair with the Lil Pony Triple Crown champion being decided after the final day of racing.
Lil Omak Express, headed by the Peasley family and jockey Knox Peasley, took the Lil Pony Triple Crown after competing at the Omak Stampede, Ferry County Fair, and finally the Okanogan County Fair. Lil Marchand Relay came in second, with the Marchand family as owners and Jace Marchand as Jockey, followed by Lil Northwest Express, again owned by the Marchand family, but with GreyHorse Marchand as the jockey.
The Junior Pony Relay Triple Crown champion was the Junior Omak Express team, headed by the Peasley family with Jockey Wesson Tonasket. Strong Horse Junior Relay, owned by Cam Pakootas with himself as jockey, came in second followed by Youn Voices, owned by Shoka Marchand and Knox Peasely as jockey, in third.
Sponsors of the various horse racing events throughout the weekend include the Colville Confederated Tribes, 12 Tribes Casino, J&J Smoke Shop, Dennis Jones Tree Trimming, Glassworks Winthrop, Omak Express, Omak Marine, Omak Feed and Supply, Elite Excavation, and Okanogan Truck and Tractor.
Full results are below, disqualifications and scratched runs are not listed:
SATURDAY
270 Maiden 1 – 1, SiSi on El Selencito, Crispin Ramirez; 2, Martin Stanley Jr on The Bravest, Julian Vargas; 3, Montana Pakootas on Bola De Umo, Crispin Ramirez.
Women’s relay – 1, Timentwa Relay, Talliyah Timentwa, Trisha and Rocky Timentwa; 2, Omak Express Womens, Pepper Boesel, Michael Heath and Naomie Peasley; 3, Smoke Ranch Express, Violet Carson, Audrey Seymour.
270 Maiden 2 – 1, Andres Beckett on La Toxica, Crispin Ramirez.
Junior relay – 1, Abrahamson Relay, Ryder Abrahamson, Jonathon Abrhamson; 2, Jr. Northwest Express, Garrett Mason, Edward Marchand; 3, Smoke Ranch Express, Derek Perez, Audrey Seymour.
Open-Johnny Cook Memorial – 1, Erick Garcia on El Gambito, Edgar Moreno; 2, Andres Beckett on La Lips, Crispin Ramirez; 3, Garrett Mason on Billie Chinook, Brian and Deb Gotham.
Maiden race – 1, Timentwa Express, Talliyah Timentwa, Rocky and Trisha Timentwa; 2, DTM Express, Chenoa Erickson, Chenoa Erickson; 3, no team name, Violet Carson, Matthew Pakootas.
3 furlong open – 1, Erick Garcia on Six 13, Edgar Moreno; 2, Andres Beckett on Miss Dickie, Bryan and Deb Gotham.
½ mile maiden – 1, unknown jockey on Diamond, Leslie Lahr; 2, Casey Nissen on Swiss, Casey Nissen; 3, Montana Pakootas on Indian Kar, Preston Boyd.
½ mile open – 1, Erick Garcia on Jose Cuervo, Edgar Moreno; 2, Andres Beckett on La Renegrida, Crispin Ramirez.
Senior relay – 1, Abrahamson Relay, Scott Abrahamson, Jonathon Abrahamson; 2, Northwest Express Sr., Francis Marchand, Edward & Loren Marchand; 3, Omak Express, Tyler Peasley, Tyler Peasley; 4, Arrow Lakes, Terrence Holford, Leslie Lahr; 5, Thunderwolf, Dreamer Best, Blake Marchand.
SUNDAY
270 open 1 – 1, unknown jockey on La Lips, Crispin Ramirez; 2, Montana on Six 13, Edgar Moreno.
Women’s relay – 1, DTM Express, Chenoa Erickson, Chenoa Erickson; 2, Omak Express Womens, Pepper Boesel, Michael Heath & Naomie Peasley; 3, Lady Northwest Express, Joy Abrahamson, Loren & Francis Marchand; 4, Smoke Ranch Express, Violet Carson, Audrey Seymour.
270 open 2 – 1, Andres Beckett on El Gamito, Edgar Moreno; 2, Garrett Mason on Billie Chinook, Bryan and Deb Gotham; 3, Sisi on El Si Si, Crispin Ramirez.
Kids quarter mile – Wesson Tonasket.
Junior relay – 1, Abrahamson Relay, Ryder Abrahamson, Jonathon Abrahamson; 2, Jr. Northwest Express, Garrett Mason, Edward Marchand; 3, Smoke Ranch Express, Derek Perez, Audrey Seymour.
3 furlong open 1 – 1, Kaden Desautel on La Toxica, Crispin Ramirez; 2, Andres Beckett on Indian Car, Preston Boyd.
Chief race – 1, Sp’q’n’I, Riley Prescott, Jim Best; 2, Thunderwolf, Dreamer Best, Blake Marchand; 3, Grizzly Mtn, Garrett Mason, Kerry Carden; 4, Frank, Montana Pakootas, Doug Seymour.
Pony race – Karver Peasley.
3 furlong open 2 – 1, Garrett Mason on Rainy Girls Gone Wild, Loren Marchand; 2, Andres Beckett on Miss Dickie, Bryan and Deb Gotham.
Hill horse race – 1, Casey Nissen on Dirty Dan, Casey Nissen; 2, unknown jockey on Duranimal, Blake Marchand; 3, Kaden Desautel on Hoagie, Martin Abrahamson; 4, Audrey Seymour on Windwalker, Audrey Seymour.
5/8 open 1 – 1, Garrett Mason on Diamond, Leslie Lahr; 2, unknown jokcey on Good Guy, Kerry Carden.
Kids walk trot run – Tyler Lahoine.
5/8 open 2 – 1, Montana Pakootas on Jose Cuervo, Edgar Moreno; 2, Garrett Mason on Emma, Marty and Candace Deubel.
1 mile derby – 1, Garrett Mason on EZ Larry, Maty and Candace Deubel; 2, Andres Beckett on Virg, Doug Seymous; 3, Montana Pakootas on La Renegrida, Crispin Ramirez.
