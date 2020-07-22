OLYMPIA - Eighteen lucky hunters will have an opportunity to hunt for deer this fall on the 6,000- acre Charles and Mary Eder unit of the Scotch Creek Wildlife Area in northeastern Okanogan County.
Hunters can submit an application for the limited-entry deer hunt on the state Department of Fish and Wildlife’s website, https://wdfw.wa.gov/hunting/special-hunts/scotch-creek or by contacting the department’s north central region office at 509-754-4624 or headquarters at 360-902-2515.
The deadline to apply is midnight Aug. 14.
Eighteen applicants will be chosen during a random drawing in late August. Winners will receive access permits to the wildlife area near Oroville.
Of the 18 access permits available this year, six will be reserved for bowhunters, six for muzzleloaders and six for hunters using modern firearms.
Each hunter can take only one deer, as authorized by the general hunting license.
The Charles and Mary Eder unit of the Scotch Creek Wildlife Area is within Game Management Unit 204 with general deer seasons set for Sept. 1-25 for bow hunters, Sept. 26 to Oct. 4 for muzzleloaders, and Oct. 17-27 for hunters using modern firearms.
Results of the drawing will be available on the department’s website the last week of August. Hunters who are drawn will receive their access permit and a boundary map in the mail.
