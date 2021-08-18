SPOKANE – Hunters have until Aug. 20 to apply for a drawing for limited-entry deer hunting in the Scotch Creek Wildlife Area of Okanogan County.
Eighteen hunters will be drawn to have an opportunity to hunt for deer this fall on the 6,000-acre Charles and Mary Eder unit of the wildlife area.
Hunters can apply for the hunt on the state Department of Fish and Wildlife website or call the department’s north central regional office in Ephrata, 509-754-4624.
“This free, annual drawing is a unique opportunity for a quality hunting experience in Washington,” said Regional Director Brock Hoenes. “It is open to the public without any additional fees beyond the cost of a hunting license and the standard tags. This opportunity also allows the harvest of deer in an area where competition is limited.”
The deadline to apply is midnight Aug. 20. Eighteen applicants, chosen during a random drawing in late August, will receive access permits to the area near Oroville.
Of the 18 permits available, six will be reserved for bowhunters, six for muzzleloaders and six for hunters using modern firearms.
Hunters can take only one deer, as authorized by their general hunting license.
The area is within Game Management Unit 204, with general deer seasons set for Sept. 1-24 for bow hunters, Sept. 25 to Oct. 3 for muzzleloaders and Oct. 16-26 for hunters using modern firearms.
Results of the drawing will be available on the department’s website the last week of August. Hunters who are drawn will receive an access permit and a boundary map in the mail.
Because of extreme wildfire danger this year, there is a chance the hunts could be canceled or further limited by emergency land closures, the department said.
