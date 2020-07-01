BREWSTER – Longtime Okanogan Valley Bass Club members Rick Lind and Ken Chaplin took first place in the club’s June 20 tournament.
The tournament drew 23 boats.
Results – 1, Rick Lind and Ken Chaplin, 17.38 pounds total. 2, T.J. Merrell and Taylor Merrell, 16.04 pounds. 3, Steve Brown and Lance Manning, 15.44 pounds. 4, Brad Baranouskas and Jason Robeck, 15.24 pounds. 5, Hunter Thomas and Lane Bolich, 14.52 pounds. 6, Luke Butler and Mark Webster, 13.38 pounds.
7, Shawn O’Connell and Rodney Reed, 13.16 pounds. 8, Ryan Higgins and Warren Baker, 11.26 pounds. 9, Antonio Guerrero and Ricardo Angel, 9.58 pounds. 10, Logan Clark and Parker Jones, 9.06 pounds. 11, Mike Pendergraft and David Pendergraft, 7.76 pounds. 12, Craig Tomlinson, 7.22 pounds.
13, David Morgan and Jaxon Morgan, 3.54 pounds. 14, Craig Randall and Cody Hampton, 2.48 pounds. 15, Abraham Bourasaw and Benjamin Bourasaw, 2.3 pounds. 16, Shad West and Larry Hudson, 1.28 pounds.
The club also announced its postponed May Day Festival tournament has been rescheduled to July 18 on Lake Osoyoos.
