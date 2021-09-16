TONASKET – Friday brought rain but on Saturday morning the clouds parted, the fog lifted and shooters had a perfect day for the first silhouette match since the Tonasket Gun Range was closed in July because of fire danger.
A dozen shooters attended, with Rick Lind and Pat McGuire tying for first place with 28 out of 40 possible. Lind prevailed in the sudden death shoot-off, tipping over a turkey at 100 yards with his first shot, reported Ralph Malone. Third place went to Tom Strange with a 27 of 40 and fourth to Al Rise with a 24 of 40.
A second match following the small bore portion of the day, allowing both rimfire rifles and pistol caliber rifles. Four shooters hung in there for the second match, Malone said, and Sam Shaw prevailed in the pistol caliber match.
Rise will host a long-range match Oct. 9 for center fire rifles in October at the Tonasket range.
