Loup Loup Ski Bowl construction project continues
LOUP LOUP – A drive-in lodge preview and barbecue will be Saturday, Oct. 17, at the Loup Loup Ski Bowl of Highway 20 between Okanogan and Twisp.
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Construction is underway on the new lodge and green building renovations.
In lieu of the Taste of Three Valleys, hill officials are inviting the community for a tour and complimentary barbecue, according to the ski hill’s website.
“We’ll have staff and board members on hand to show you around and answers any questions you may have,” said organizers. “Please note facial coverings and social distancing will be required during the open house.”
The foundation’s annual fundraiser, Taste of Three Valleys, has been changed to an online auction this year. The event is planned this month with a goal of raising $60,000.
About 75 percent of the money has been raised in the $1 million fundraising campaign to build a new lodge at the Loup.
Loup Loup Ski Education Foundation has received approval from the U.S. Forest Service, on whose land the ski area sits, to go ahead with construction and the foundation board decided June 24 to go ahead with both the day lodge and the rental shop renovation.
“Fifty years ago, the Wolf Den Lodge was built to get people out of the elements, and give them a place to have a meal and warm up before the next run,” according to the foundation. “The lodge was built with a plan that it would last 20 years. It’s done far more than it was designed to.”
The goal is to have the new lodge in use this winter.
Plans call for the new building to be 50 percent larger than the existing facilities and be connected to the administration building and restrooms. Restaurant facilities would be expanded and improved.
Rental, repair and retail shop facilities also will be improved.
Officials said they want to raise money through the campaign so the cost of tickets and other services won’t be impacted.
Donations may be mailed to P.O. Box 1187 Twisp, WA 98856, or pledged online at https://skitheloup.com/the-next-50-campaign/.
The summer/fall season ticket sale is underway through Nov. 1. Hill officials said if the hill cannot open for the 2020-21 season because of local, state or federal COVID-19 restrictions, pass holders would receive credit in full for the following season and not be subject to any potential price increases.
Loup Loup Ski Bowl has admission trades in place with several area ski hills - Mission Ridge, 49 Degrees North, Mount Spokane, Lookout Mountain, Bluewood, Big White, Apex Ski Mountain and Mount Baldy – plus a discount program with other Northwest ski areas.
