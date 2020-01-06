TONASKET – A long-range silhouette match is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Tonasket Gun Club Range off North Pine Creek Road.
Shooters will gather at 8:30 a.m. for target setting and practice. Record firing begins at 9 a.m. A fee will be charged.
Equipment requirements are lever action, tube fed, centerfire rifle with iron sights only.
The course includes 10 shots at chickens at 50 meters, 10 shots at pigs at 100 meters, 10 shots at turkeys at 140 meters and 10 shots at rams at 200 meters.
