OMAK – Longtime Chronicle Sports Editor Al Camp retired Dec. 20 after more than 40 years with the newspaper.
Camp, 68, Okanogan, says he plans to work around the house, fish, resume taking large-format photographs, travel a bit – and maybe do some freelance photography.
“Al will be missed,” said Chronicle Publisher Teresa Myers. “The Chronicle and its readership have enjoyed him and his photography for over 40 years.”
“As a coach and an athletic director in Okanogan for the last 17 years I have thoroughly enjoyed working with Al,” said Kevin Daling of Okanogan High School. “His commitment to sports journalism and local athletics has been extraordinary. Our communities have been extremely fortunate to have someone as dedicated to high school sports as Al has been. He will be dearly missed. I wish him the best in his retirement.”
“Al was a consummate professional and it was a pleasure working with him over the years,” said Burl Coffee, Republic School District athletic director. “His dedication to his craft set him apart.”
Retired Omak School District counselor and coach Gary Smith, who coached football, girls’ track and basketball at three different schools during Camp’s tenure, was one of the first coaches with whom Camp worked. Upon his arrival in Omak with a cinematography degree, Camp was contacted by Smith to film Omak football games.
That 1979 season ended up being a state championship roll for Omak.
Smith said he teased Camp at first about – in Smith’s opinion – not knowing whether a football was pumped up or stuffed. Over the years he saw Camp become knowledgeable about all sorts of sports.
“He was always good with pictures,” he said, adding that Camp added writing and page layout to his repertoire.
“He wanted to hear from us” coaches, said Smith. “He tried to cover as much as he could – maybe too much. He covers the small schools. I want to know about Republic and I want to know about Curlew.”
The Chronicle’s sports beat includes 11 schools in three counties.
As dailies pulled back on their coverage, geographically, Camp stepped into the void, said Smith.
“He did a great job,” he said. “I’ve enjoyed watching him grow. A pat on the back to him. He will be hard to replace.”
Camp joined the newspaper’s staff in July 1979 as a darkroom technician and production worker. He became sports writer/photographer in August 1981 and sports editor four years later.
During his 40.5 years with the paper, he has covered sports in Okanogan and Ferry counties, plus some in Douglas County – including high school, recreational leagues, rodeos, fishing, hunting, skiing and other activities. He also kept track of local athletes as they moved on to college and sometimes professional play.
He covered police and the courts for many years, and also covered general news beats.
Camp came to Okanogan County in July 1979 when his wife, Dee, was hired as The Chronicle’s society editor/reporter. He joined the staff about two weeks after she did.
Both graduated from Washington State University in 1979, she with a degree in communications-journalism and he with a degree in communications-cinematography. He earned a second bachelor’s degree in physical science from WSU in 1985.
In college, he worked on The Daily Evergreen as a photographer and head of the Student Publications photo staff.
Over the years, Camp won numerous awards for photography, writing and page layout from Washington Newspaper Publishers Association, Society of Professional Journalists, National Press Photographers Association and National Newspaper Association.
In October, he was named photographer of the year by the Washington Newspaper Publishers Association for a portfolio of work representing the May 2018 to April 2019 period.
His first photography award came in 1974 in a Kodak contest.
In 2014, he was honored by the Washington State Baseball Coaches Association with its media award.
He has been involved in the community as a member of the Okanogan Kiwanis Club and served on Omak High School vocational advisory committees for many years.
