METHOW VALLEY - Now is a great time to see wildlife with a snow background.
Or with a Christmas theme, like a gray partridge in an Anjou pear tree. That’s a rare, but possible, sighting in Okanogan County that might occur around Loomis.
Gray partridges, also known as Hungarian partridge or Huns for short around here, were introduced from Europe around 1900.
“I've never seen one in a pear tree,” writes Mary Kiesau, a naturalist and photographer in the Methow Valley in an email from Okanogan Country. “In fact, I don't see them much in the mid- to upper Methow Valley where I live, but they can be locally common in various spots throughout Okanogan County.”
The birds don't migrate and are active year-round, generally sticking to cultivated or old agriculture land, or flat grassy, shrub-steppe areas.
“Huns sure are a treat to see if you are lucky to spot one,” said Kiesau. “The males in particular, like the one pictured here. Just be prepared to walk slowly through a lot of old hay fields and grasslands if you want to add this bird to your list!”
Huns typically eat seeds, waste grain, leaves and insects.
Gray partridge females lay some of the largest known clutches of any bird species in the world, at 10-22 eggs per brood.
The Rendezvous Wildlife Area Unit in the Methow Valley offers diverse recreation opportunities.
Unmaintained trails and old roads lead to Lewis Butte, Riser Lake and Little Cub Creek areas, said an email from Okanogan Country.
Cub Creek, Little Cub Creek and the Riser Lake have aspen- and shrub-dominated riparian areas, important for mule deer fawning and nesting habitat for cavity nesters and migratory songbirds.
South-facing slopes are primarily sagebrush, bitterbrush and bunch grasses. North slopes are timbered with Douglas fir and Ponderosa pine.
The Rendezvous Unit offers opportunities to view a variety of wildlife, including mule deer, cavity-nesting birds and migratory songbirds.
On the unit, hunters may find opportunities to harvest black bear, cougar, deer, waterfowl, Eurasian collared dove, forest grouse, gray (Hungarian) partridge, moose, mourning dove, quail, small game and turkey.
The Rendezvous Unit is located north of Winthrop, between the Chewuch and Methow rivers, in Okanogan County. The unit can be accessed from Gunn Ranch Road, off Rendezvous Road. This unit is part of the Methow Wildlife Area.
Public parking is available; however, a Discover Pass is required on state Department of Fish and Wildlife lands — including water-access sites, wildlife areas and campgrounds — unless you already have a Vehicle Access Pass issued with the purchase of an eligible hunting or fishing license. Overnight parking and camping in parking area prohibited.
If you want to see (or be) birds of a different feather, mark Jan. 18 on your calendar for next year.
You can choose from the Conconully Outhouse Races, Northwest Ice Fishing Festival in Molson or Republic Winterfest, which has its own outhouse races.
If you’ve wanted to try snowshoes, you can every Friday and Saturday during January and Feb. 1 at the Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery, 12790 Fish Hatchery Road.
Starting from the Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery, join Wenatchee River Institute area naturalist guides on a one-mile snowshoe trail along Icicle Creek, learning about native wildlife and ecology along the way.
All skill levels are welcome, with snowshoes, gaiters and poles provided.
“Snowshoeing is a great way to spend time outdoors and stay moving during winter months, noticing things you often don’t see because you are either indoors or traveling by car,” said Tricia Cook of Wenatchee River Institute administrations and communications.
A participation fee will be charged.
Registration link: https://wenatcheeriverinstitute.org/event-calendar.html/event-form/registration-form/42887/tickets. Questions: Katie Churchwell, 509-548-0181x3 or Americorps@wenatcheeriverinstitute.org.
Fish Hatchery website: https://www.fws.gov/leavenworthfisheriescomplex/.
