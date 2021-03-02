LOUP LOUP – The Next 50 fundraising campaign at Loup Loup Ski Bowl has raised more than $900,000 and the last push is on to hit the $1 million goal.
“While we have raised over $900,000 we still have a ways to go and some generous folks have come forward with a match so every gift between now and the end of March will be matched,” said a hill announcement.
Money is being raised to replace the base lodge, which is under construction at the hill off Highway 20 between Okanogan and Twisp.
The hill is fully open, with all lifts and the luge run open from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The luge hill is sold out for the season, said officials. The tube hill is open on weekends.
Officials say the hill will be open all three days the weekend of March 12-14, but after that it will be open Saturdays and Sundays only, with the projected last day of the season on March 28.
