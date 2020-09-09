LOUP LOUP – Around $750,000 has been raised toward the $1 million goal for replacing the Loup Loup Ski Bowl lodge.
“We are delighted by the outpouring of financial support for the new lodge and rental shop renovation,” said Loup Loup Ski Education Foundation officials. “We want to thank everyone for the massive surge from $550,000 to $750,000.”
The community also responded to a $50,000 challenge gift by contributing more than $65,000 to the effort.
Okanogan-Omak Rotary Club, the hill’s ski patrol and ski school, and others helped with the project.
Preliminary construction work has begun. The new lodge foundation has been poured, and the rental shop expansion is underway.
Hill officials said they hope to raise the remaining $250,000 by Oct. 1.
The foundation has received approval from the U.S. Forest Service, on whose land the ski area sits, to go ahead with construction, said Dave Betts, hill general manager.
In late June, the foundation board decided to go ahead with both the day lodge and the rental shop renovation “even though we are short of the $1 million goal,” Betts said at the time. “It just means we need to continue to fundraise to put (in) all the details we had originally planned.”
“Fifty years ago, the Wolf Den Lodge was built to get people out of the elements, and give them a place to have a meal and warm up before the next run,” according to the foundation. “The lodge was built with a plan that it would last 20 years. It’s done far more than it was designed to.”
Goal of The Next 50 campaign is to have the new lodge in use this winter.
Plans call for the new building to be 50 percent larger than the existing facilities and be connected to the administration building and restrooms. Restaurant facilities would be expanded and improved.
Rental, repair and retail shop facilities also would be improved.
“The Loup has grown slowly over the years, and the weekends can be pretty crowded in the lodge,” according to the foundation. “Growth isn’t the real goal – serving the current population who uses the Loup is the plan.”
Officials said they want to raise money through the campaign so the cost of tickets and other services won’t be impacted.
Donations may be mailed to P.O. Box 1187 Twisp, WA 98856, or pledged online at https://skitheloup.com/the-next-50-campaign/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.