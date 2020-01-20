LOUP LOUP – The Loup Loup Ski Bowl opened for the season Jan. 18 with the chairlift, tube hill and luge run operating.
The rope tow and junior Poma were closed because of mechanical problems.
Regular operating days are Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday until the Presidents Day holiday. The hill will be open that day.
Skiers can expect “early season conditions,” said Dave Betts, general manager.
As of Jan. 20, there were 23 inches at the base and 21 inches on top.
Opening day saw “lots of stoked skiers, riders, tubers and lugers,” according to hill officials. “We’re still being faced with a super-thin snowpack, so we only groomed around the rope tow” on Saturday night.
The hill has been closed all winter while awaiting enough snow to open. Snow on Wednesday, Thursday and through the weekend allowed the Loup Loup Ski Education Foundation to open the ski area. Nine inches fell in the 48 hours prior to Friday.
The Loup features 1,240 vertical feet of downhill skiing, with the base at 4,020 feet.
Snowshoeing, fat-tire biking and South Summit cross country areas also are open. Most South Summit trails have been groomed; there are 23 kilometers of groomed Nordic trails in the area.
The rental shop stocks alpine skis and snowboards, children’s rental equipment and helmets, and other gear. The shop also offers skis, poles, snowboards, goggles, gloves, socks and other items for purchase.
Ski patrol members keep an eye on the hill, which also offers a ski school.
The Wolf Den day lodge offers a fireplace, food, beer and wine. Betts said the cafe has a new menu.
Upcoming events include the Randonee Race on Jan. 25, Wolf Chase Race on Feb. 8-9 and slope style competition Jan. 29.
Fundraising is underway to replace the 50-year-old lodge. A $1 million has been set.
Betts said the capital campaign is approaching the halfway point.
“We hope to break ground this year,” he said.
A gofundme.com page is available for donations. More information is available on “The Next 50 Campaign” link on the hill’s website, skitheloup.com.
