LOUP LOUP — The Loup Loup Ski Bowl opened Dec. 27 for skiing, snowboarding, tubing and luging.
The lower hill opened Dec. 23, and officials decided to open the chairlift a few days later after more snow fell. As of Jan. 3, after more post-Christmas snow, the hill had 26.5 inches at the base and 29.5 inches at the top, for a total season snowfall of 29.5 inches.
Runs are groomed, and the terrain park, rope tow, bunny hill, junior Poma and quad chairlift all are operating. The luge course is open, but sold out until Jan. 9.
People visiting the hill are asked to wear face masks in lift lines and in porta-potties, and to remain socially distanced to quell the spread of COVID-19.
The hill is open Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, with the first chair leaving at 9 a.m.
Season pass sales have been capped, although as of the weekend 50 passes remained. Sales will end Jan. 15 or sooner, if all passes are sold, said Loup officials.
“We have not limited day tickets since the number sold daily remains consistently below the threshold where we would have to cap them,” said hill officials. “No reservations are required for parking or tickets — for now and hopefully for the season.”
The hill’s COVID-19 protocols are available online at www.skitheloup.com.
Because of construction on a new lodge, regular food service is not available although a caterer offers burgers, brats and similar items. Indoor and porta-potties are available.
The new Mommy/Daddy and Me lesson program sold out on Sundays, so Friday lessons were added for January. Sunday and Friday slots are available in February.
The traditional tots program was changed to include parents to comply with social distancing requirements between instructors and young students.
“Since the young beginner often needs assistance getting back up onto their skis, a parent will be required to assist,” said hill officials. “The benefit to this arrangement will be providing the parent instructional language and techniques that can be used to follow up and support the student long after the program is over.”
Information is on the website.
An avalanche course will be offered Jan. 9 by Mountain Bureau. A fee will be charged. Information is at https://www.mountainbureau.com/sch.../aiare-rescue-loup-loup.
Loup Loup Ski Education Foundation, which operates the hill on U.S. Forest Service land, also grooms South Summit and Little Buck cross country ski trails. Fat biking and snow shoeing also are available.
