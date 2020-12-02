LOUP LOUP – A free film festival has been assembled by the Loup Loup Ski Education.
The festival, on YouTube, is a thank you to supporters and the community.
“As you probably know, construction of our new lodge is in full swing as well as our rental, retail and repair building is also receiving a major addition. It is only through our community’s generous support that this is possible,” said an announcement from Loup Loup Ski Bowl. “We are looking forward to a very bright future ahead for all of us.”
The festival may be accessed via the Loup’s Facebook page.
It includes a variety of short ski-related films.
“It’s over an hour of short films assembled to get people excited for what looks like it might be an early season,” said the Loup. “It’s our way of expressing our deepest gratitude for the amazing support you have shown the Loup. So sit back and get ready to get stoked for this ski, snowboard, tubing and luge sledding season with these great films.”
