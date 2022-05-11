LOUP LOUP – Officials at Loup Loup Ski Bowl say they want folks to think of the ski area as a destination for summer activities, too.
The hill, operated by Loup Loup Ski Education Foundation on U.S. Forest Service property, features winter downhill and Nordic skiing, luge, a tube hill and fat biking.
But starting this summer, it also offers mountain/gravel biking, hiking and disc golf, said foundation officials.
“The Loup, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, developed these activities to provide more recreational opportunities for our Okanogan County communities to enjoy,” said Steve Nelson, marketing board chairman.
“The Loup is thrilled to be able to share our mountain with our communities and visitors to our valleys,” said the foundation. “Come experience the Loup in a brand-new way, relax in our mountain environment and explore everything the Loup has to offer during our glorious sunny Okanogan summer.”
Loup officials suggested the summer offerings would be ideal for families and youngsters looking for a fun mountain experience, vacationers, and biking enthusiasts and club riders.
Planned offerings include:
-Chair lift rides for top-of-the-mountain hiking, sightseeing, picnicking and disc golf.
-An 18-hole alpine disc golf course, with nine holes at the top of the lift and nine holes at the base area.
-Bike rentals.
-Access to miles of gravel roads for riders of all skill levels.
-Hosted gravel rides with sag wagons, lunch and return shuttle rides.
-Camping, including RV and tent camping.
-Saskatoon Kitchen grab-and-go snacks and beverages in the new day lodge, which opened for the 2021-22 ski season.
More information is available from Brent Nourse, Loup Loup executive director, at manager@skitheloup.com or www.skitheloup.com.
