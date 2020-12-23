LOUP LOUP – The lower hill at Loup Loup Ski Bowl will open today, Dec. 23, with the rest of the ski area opening as soon as there’s enough snow.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
As of Sunday, the hill had 19 inches of snow at the base, 19 inches at the top and 19 inches for the season.
The hill will be open for roughly half a day on Thursday, and will be closed Christmas Day. Plans call for reopening Saturday and running from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. daily through Jan. 3.
“You need to be prepared to fend for yourself food-wise, since the cafe will not operate this season,” said hill officials.
The lodge is closed because a new day lodge is being constructed. Catered food will be available on weekends. Porta-potties are offered.
No rentals will be available until after Christmas or possibly through New Year’s Day, since the rental shop is under renovation.
All transactions for lessons, tickets and Sno-Park passes will be conducted through the ticket window only, as will pass photos.
People are asked to wear masks.
Although a COVID-19 plan was approved earlier this year, hill officials say they continue to plan for opening during the pandemic.
“We have been getting great guidance from our national and regional ski area associations,” said hill officials. “We are also closely following state and federal guidance. Things will look a bit different at this hill this year.”
Lessons are available.
Once the holidays are over and the hill is fully open, the schedule includes operation on Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays until Presidents Day week, when the hill will be open daily Feb. 12-21.
After that, the normal schedule will resume through the first weekend of March. The hill will be open March 12-14. After that, the schedule moves to Saturdays and Sundays only through the projected last operational day on March 28.
“This schedule may change depending on snow, ski patrol availability or other reasons,” said hill officials. “This is also subject to local, state and federal regulations regarding COVID.”
Fundraising is ongoing for lodge replacement.
Snowshoeing and South Summit Nordic areas are open. Bear Mountain luge hill is closed because of low snow. No report was available for fat tire biking.
More information about the COVID protocols, the lodge project, tickets and hill conditions is at www.skitheloup.com.
