LOUP LOUP – The Loup Loup Ski Bowl remains closed while awaiting enough snow to open for the season.
“Unfortunately, Mother Nature has been a little grinchy with the snow lately and we don’t currently have enough to open,” said a Loup Loup announcement. “We spent all summer and fall working on the lift, brushing the slopes and are ready to open as soon as we can. We will keep the website and Facebook page updated with any news on an opening date. Keep doing your snow dances, folks.”
As of Dec. 26, the hill had 12 inches at the base and 11 at the top. The season’s snowfall totals 14 inches.
Bear Mountain luge, fat tire biking and showshoeing also are closed.
Volunteers with the Loup Loup Ski Education Foundation, which operates the hill between Okanogan and Twisp off Highway 20, revised the menu in the Little Buck Cafe day lodge. Specials include breakfast sandwiches and burritos, biscuits and gravy, grilled burgers, baked potatoes, pizza by the slice and poutine, along with pastries, hot dogs, brats soup, clam chowder and chili.
Fundraising is underway for a new day lodge. Donations can be made through the website, www.skitheloup.com, or at P.O. Box 1187, Twisp 98856.
Volunteers are needed for the ski patrol. Those interested can email loupspdir@gmail.com or call 509-557-3402.
