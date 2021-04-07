Turkey season is coming, too
OLYMPIA – Lowland fishing season gets underway April 24 and the state Department of Fish and Wildlife is asking anglers to continue practicing social distancing to avoid the spread of COVID-19.
“Hundreds of thousands of Washingtonians typically descend on trout-stocked lakes to kick off the state’s biggest outdoor event,” said the department.
Hatchery crews from the department have been working since last year – while also following social distancing protocols - to stock millions of fish in lakes throughout the state.
The annual statewide trout derby gets underway April 24, when anglers can win hundreds of prizes by catching tagged trout stocked in lakes throughout Washington.
In other activities:
-The spring turkey hunt runs from April 15 to May 31 statewide.
-Folks are asked to stay away from baby birds, fawns and other young animals, even if they appear to be orphaned or abandoned. Most have a parent foraging or hunting nearby, said the state.
-A live, virtual fishing event is planned at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 8. Information will be provided on what goes into raising rainbow trout for planting in Washington waters, strategies for catching rainbows, how to use the agency’s website, the Fish Washington mobile app, and how to clean and cook trout.
A valid 2021-22 fishing or hunting license will be required after March 31, when all 2020-21 licenses expire. The exception is those under age 15, who can fish for free, said the department.
Licenses and permits are available online, by phone at 866-246-9453 and from sporting goods stores and other retail license dealers around the state.
