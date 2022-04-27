OKANOGAN — Lake Roosevelt visited Okanogan on April 20 and handed the Bulldogs their first loss of the season, 10-0, in high school fastpitch softball.
“Have to give LR credit. They came out hitting on all cylinders,” said Okanogan coach Darin Radke. “They swung it and played great defense. Hopefully we’ll get another shot at them in the district tournament.”
Okanogan remains atop the Central Washington 2B standings with a 7-1 record, 12-1 overall. The Raiders are at 5-1 with a 13-2 overall record.
The Bulldogs also sit atop the state RPI ratings for 2B softball, with Lake Roosevelt at No. 5.
Cashmere 17, Omak 6
Cashmere played host to Omak on April 19 and took a 17-6 victory softball victory.
“The week got off to a rough start with a tough loss the Cashmere,” said Omak coach Rick Duck. “We struggled at the plate as well as in the field against a good-hitting Cashmere team. Kortney Keaton threw strikes, but we were unable to help with defense.”
Omak 9, Tonasket 6
Omak bounced back April 21 and topped Tonasket, 9-6, on the Tigers’ field.
“We were able to get our game in against Tonasket between rain storms,” said coach Rick Duck. “Our bats came back to life, picking up 13 hits as a team.”
Five players knocked out multiple hits, with Michaela Romine leading the way, going 3-4 with 5 RBI.
“The big hit was her bases-loaded triple in the top of the seventh that broke up a 6-6 tie to give us the winning runs,” said Duck. “Trinity Fjellman, Alyssa Marchand and Kortney Keaton continued to swing the bats well. Marchand threw a great game and our defense was much better on the day.”
Okanogan 6, Cascade 4
Okanogan 16, Cascade 12
Okanogan swept Cascade, 6-4 and 16-12, April 23 on the Kodiaks’ field.
“What a great day,” said Okanogan coach Darin Radke. “Finally had some good weather and we swept a very good Cascade team. Both games came down to the final inning. I was proud of how our girls bounced back and overcame some mistakes in both games.”
Scores
Tonasket 39, Soap Lake 3
Brewster 12, Liberty Bell 1
Brewster 12, Liberty Bell 0
Liberty Bell 16, Bridgeport 1
Liberty Bell 26, Bridgeport 3
Pateros 21, Bridgeport 4
Pateros 19, Bridgeport 4
Lake Roosevelt 14, ACH 4
Lake Roosevelt 4, ACH 1
Lake Roosevelt 15, Soap Lake 0
Lake Roosevelt 15, Soap Lake 0
Oroville 15, Pateros 0
Waterville-Mansfield 13, Pateros 11
Pateros 17, Soap Lake 2
