OKANOGAN – An M-1 Garand match is planned April 9 at the Okanogan Wildlife Council lower range off B&O Road southwest of town.
A fee will be charged. Shooters need to provide their own ammunition, organizers said.
A signed and notarized eligibility affidavit and hold harmless agreement are required for those new to Civilian Marksmanship Program-sanctioned events at the facility.
For youth shooters, under 18, do not need the affidavit, but do have to provide a signed parental consent form.
The match will be under course of fire B, and requires 55 rounds of ammunition.
Forms and more information are available at okanoganwildlifecouncil.org.
