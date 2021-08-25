OKANOGAN – Makeup games are planned this week in the Coed Softball League, while extra, non-league games were played last week.
The Club Tavern continues to lead in the standings with a record of 13 wins and three losses.
A coed tournament is scheduled for Aug. 28-29 at the Plex, Okanogan.
“Come out and watch your friends compete,” said league spokeswoman Shirley Bowden.
Scores
Hey NDN 13, Exit Real Estate 10
Boo Yaa 13, Hey NDN 4
Eagle Rock 13, Boo Yaa 2
Club Tavern 9, Eagle Rock 7
Club Tavern 8, Hey NDN 6
Exit Real Estate 16, Boo Yaa 14
Eagle Rock 12, Exit Real Estate 8
Hey NDN 7, Boo Yaa 2
Eagle Rock 12, Exit Real Estate 8
Hey NDN 7, Boo Yaa 0
Hey NDN 7, Club Tavern 0
El Torito 7, Exit Real Estate 0
Boo Yaa 7, Exit Real Estate 0
All-stars
Club Sports Bar – Eric McKinney, Kayla Wells (twice), Hunter Rubert.
Eagle Rock – Shawn Ingraham (twice), Laine Morgan, Michelle Jane, Kristi Marchand, Kate Windsor, Eli Driessen (twice).
El Torito – Tyler Foth, Mirah Ray, Brandon Ray, Kolby Marchand, Leah Cate, Jordan Fjellman.
Hey NDN – Morgan Smith (three times), Gus Smith, Jay Cohen, Taylor Kerr (twice), Tsalee Mail.
Boo Yaa – Ed Wolfe (three times), Olivia Wyncoop (three times), Kori Jackson, Taren Red Star.
Exit Real Estate – Quincy Vassar, Leoni Johnson (twice), Stewart Leslie, Sidney Able, Richard Vassar.
Standings
(As of Aug. 23)
Club Tavern 13-3
Eagle Rock 11-9 (2-0 extra games)
El Torito 10.5-5.5 (2-1 extra games)
Hey NDN 9.5-10.5 (1-3 extra games)
Boo Yaa 5-12
Exit Real Estate 4-13 (0-1 extra games)
