MANSON - Pateros and Manson high school soccer teams battled to a 2-2 tie March 13, but Manson prevailed in a 3-1 overtime shootout.
“It was a great match for both teams,” said Pateros coach Jesse Villalobos. “Pateros took the lead in the first half, a goal from eighth-grader Gisel Ceniceros.”
Manson leveled the score in the second half, then Pateros took the lead from a penalty opportunity converted by Ruby Mota. Manson tied with less than five minutes left to play.
The two teams went scoreless in both overtimes, leading to a shootout that Manson won, 3-1.
“The match was a thrilling one, with it being Manson’s senior day,” said Villalobos. “Pateros came with some girls missing and the tiredness showed toward the end of the game. One of our girls went down due to injury in the first half, which left us with only two subs.
“We controlled most of the game and saw a lot of the ball. This young and inexperienced team will only get better with more opportunity to play.”
Soccer
Tonasket 13, Lake Roosevelt 0
Tonasket defeated Lake Roosevelt 13-0 in soccer Saturday morning, March 13.
The Tigers started off strong with eight goals in the first 30 minutes of the game, said assistant coach Robin L. Brown.
Goals came from Emma Wilson, Araceli Torres, Jaylo Bello and Jacie Deebach as the Tigers’ offense came alive. Midfielders Anna Wilson and Rachel Bolich came offered great passing in the clutch and helped the forwards set up a good rally, Brown said.
Second half goals came from Bello, Torres and Riley Corum.
Lake Roosevelt’s strikers pushed hard against the Tigers’ defense, but Maia Deebach, Jacie Deebach, Pardo and Cosino put up a great wall to stop the attacks, Brown said.
“Every eligible player on the roster made a contribution to the game on Saturday. We are really proud of how the girls came together, communicated and helped the newer players on the field,” said Brown.
Football
Pateros 38, Bridgeport 34
Pateros prevailed March 12 in a close matchup with Bridgeport, 38-34.
“It was a good win for our team in our first game out this year,” said Pateros coach Marcus Stennes. “We struggled the first half being able to stop Bridgeport in the run game. The second half we were able to contain them by holding them to one touchdown in the third and not letting them score in the fourth.
“We continued to chip away the second half and got a big stop in the fourth to be able to control the clock for the win.”
“We started strong, and held at 10-point lead at halftime thanks to the efforts of our running backs, Jesus “Chuy” Torres and Tony Flores, as well as our quarterbacks, Cesar de Dios and Jose Pio,” said Bridgeport coach John McDougal. “We also had great work on the defensive side in the first half by Brandon Garcia and an interception by one of our team captains, Daniel Galvan, late in the second quarter.”
But depth became an issue in the second half for Bridgeport. With only 11 players healthy and suited up for the game, the Mustangs saw their lead disappear as cramps and fatigue set in late in the game.
“We made great strides as a team, and we are going to continually get better to be able to close out these tight games,” McDougal said.
The Billygoats next meet Soap Lake at 7 p.m. March 25 at home.
Pateros stats
Rushing - Chris Poore, 19-for-99; Miguel Solis, 10-for-53; Pablo Gonzalez, 1-for-5; Dylan Bosch, 3-for-34; Eric Espino, 1-for-4.
Passing – Bosch, 10-for-20 for 156 yards, two touchdowns, one interception; Poore, 1-for-1 for 35 yards, one touchdown.
Receiving – Espino, 5-for-108; two touchdowns; Lucas Miller, 4-for-80, one touchdown; Gonzalez, 1-for-5.
Defense – Espino, 10 tackles; Miller, 10 tackles.
Pateros 18 18 30 38
Bridgeport 16 28 34 34
Volleyball
Brewster 3, Tonasket 0
Brewster secured a volleyball win over Tonasket with a clean sweep in three matches on March 13.
Pateros 3, Waterville-Mansfield 1
PATEROS – The Nannies took a win over Waterville-Mansfield on March 16 in Pateros, 4-1.
No match scores or statistics were available.
Tonasket 3, Royal 0
Tonasket topped Royal on March 13 in three, 25-7, 25-21 and 25-17.
Tonasket statistics - Skylar Hardesty, three aces, one kill, 30 digs; Aubrey Attwood, two aces, one assist, five kills, 15 digs; Madison Prock, two aces, 12 assists, two digs; Kaylee Clark, one block, six kills, three digs; Sage Fuhrman, six kills, two digs; Alyssa Larson, five kills; Melanie Cordova, 12 assists, two kills, five digs; Sara Alexander, one block, three kills; Aava Gleason, one ace, four digs.
