Okanogan’s LaDoux wins girls’ title on 5K course
WAPATO POINT – Host Manson won both the boys and girls’ team titles at the 1B/2B Central Washington Championship high school cross country meet March 24.
Manson boys scored 38 to take the boys’ title. Liberty Bell was second at 57, followed by Brewster, 64; Tonasket, 78; Lake Roosevelt, 134, and Cascade Christian, 143.
Manson boys also took the junior varsity team title, with 15 points as the only school with a full team.
On the girls’ varsity side, Manson scored a perfect 15 as the only school fielding a full team. No school fielded a full JV team.
Okanogan’s Lexi LaDoux won the girls’ individual title, finishing the 5K course in 21:27.11.
Under windy conditions, she “ran a smart race (and) led from start to finish,” said Okanogan coach Marty Staggs.
Manson’s Grant Torgeson won the boys’ race, finishing about 19 seconds ahead of Oroville’s Miguel Nunez.
Boys’ varsity, 5K – 1, Grant Torgeson, Manson, 17:50.6. 2, Miguel Nunez, Oroville, 18:09.41. 3, Aksel Thomson, Liberty Bell, 18:34.99. 4, Jonathan Sarmiento, Manson, 18:36.59. 5, Carter Timm, Tonasket, 18:47.28. 6, Will Halpin, Liberty Bell, 18:58.98. 7, Juan David Martinez, Brewster, 19:03.01. 8, Isaiah Stoothoff, Liberty Bell, 19:19.4. 9, Waylon Thomas, Tonasket, 19:24.94. 10, Angel Maldanodo, Brewster, 19:26.22.
11, Conner Clausen, Manson, 19:37.85. 12, Johan Cruz, Manson, 19:38.57. 13, Chase Marchand, Lake Roosevelt, 19:38.87. 14, Luca Westfall, Manson, 19:40.74. 16, Lemuel Infante, Brewster, 20:29.83. 17, Andres Garcia, Brewster, 20:43.12. 18, Trece Hendrickson, Tonasket, 20:54.65. 19, Oscar Guzman, Brewster, 21:14.81. 20, Jordan Castro, Manson, 21:19.51.
21, Tristan Schmekel, Liberty Bell, 21:24.95. 22, Keith Medina, Manson, 21:26.42. 23, Omar Barrara, Brewster, 21:26.74. 24, Jackson Schmekel, Liberty Bell, 21:30.31. 25, Micaiah Schell, Tonasket, 21:36.15. 26, Curtis Willson, Tonasket, 21:37.3. 28, Kyler Mitchell, Liberty Bell, 21:58.16. 29, Bear Vargas Thomas, Lake Roosevelt, 22:12.31. 30, Brandon Pino, Lake Roosevelt, 22:32.43.
31, Corbin Peterson, Okanogan, 22:41.64. 32, Alejandro Maldonado, Tonasket, 22:42.03. 34, Dallin Evans, Okanogan, 23:10.08. 35, Sergio Galicia, Lake Roosevelt, 23:26.08. 36, Dylan Wiles, Lake Roosevelt, 23:29.77. 37, Logan Sutton, Tonasket, 23:42.79. 39, Teyton Flores, Lake Roosevelt, 24:58.38. 40, Trevor Miller, Oroville, 25:08.45. 41, David Johnson, Oroville, 27:45.39.
Girls’ varsity, 5K – 1, Lexi LaDoux, Okanogan, 21:27.11. 2, Kaydence Carrington, Brewster, 21:53.62. 3, Liv Aspholm, Liberty Bell, 22:37.87. 4, Marrissa Timm, Tonasket, 23:07.97. 5, Ava Westfall, Manson, 24:06.5. 6, Lena Nelson, Liberty Bell, 24:12.91. 7, Miriam Jimenez, Bridgeport, 24:15.79. 8, Valerie Hunt, Manson, 24:37.47. 9, Madelyn Martin, Oroville, 25:06.67. 10, Araceli Esquivel, Oroville, 25:49.25.
11, Cara Hutton, Manson, 26:14.13. 12, Ella England, Manson, 26:27.39. 13, Sandra Hernandez, Liberty Bell, 26:59.69. 14, Leea Westfall, Manson, 28:28.55. 15, Caitlyn Barton, Okanogan, 28:37.9. 16, Megan Heinlen, Tonasket, 29:30.75. 17, Kailah Leadingham, Lake Roosevelt, 30:57.59. 18, Faith Hamilton, Oroville, 33:06.97. 19, Kara Willson, Tonasket, 33:13.47. 20, Aspen Smith, Lake Roosevelt, 37:48.9. 21, Keilahni Pelton, Tonasket, 38:50.11.
Boys’ junior varsity, 5K – 1, Brandon Garcia, Bridgeport, 21:17.42. 2, Noa Westfall, Manson, 21:20.49. 3, Alexis Villasensor, Manson, 21:56.4. 4, Kash Vandelac, Brewster, 22:21.67. 5, Caleb Infante, Brewster, 22:23.31. 7, Jayden Hammer, Liberty Bell, 23:52.94. 9, Malachi Sanchez, Manson, 24:42.53. 10, Alonzo Adams, Lake Roosevelt, 24:44.15. 11, Gabe Sivertson, Manson, 25:02.09. 12, Oashan Sanchez, Manson, 25:38.3. 13, Nicholi Sanchez, Manson, 26:53.99. 14, Reese Hansen, Lake Roosevelt, 27:29.49. 15, Madison Strauss, Liberty Bell, 28:35.46. 16, Tyler Palmer, Lake Roosevelt, 29:05.02.
North Central Region 2A/1A championships
Cascade dominated the team and individual championships at the North Central Region 2A/1A championships March 25 at Walla Walla Point Park, Wenatchee.
The Grizzlies took both the boys and girls’ team titles and placed runners 1-2 in both races.
Killian Cariker was Omak’s top male finisher, in 48th place at 20:49.4. On the girls’ side, the Pioneers’ top finisher was Katie Walker, 16th place at 22:38.6.
Boys, 5K – 48, Killian Cariker, Omak, 20:49.4. 53, Rayden Sandoval, Omak, 21:09.6. 58, Kayden Cate, Omak, 21:25.2.86, Kristafor Clark, Omak, 26:10.5.
Girls, 5K – 16, Katie Walker, Omak, 22:38.6. 36, Kylee Wyatt, Omak, 29:06.1. 41, Hayden Velasco, Omak, 37:43.7.
