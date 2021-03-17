OLYMPIA – Washington State Parks is opening many group camps, day-use rental shelters, interpretive centers and historic facilities.
Nearly 55 group camps in 52 state parks that normally open in March will reopen March 22. The remaining group camps will open at the time they normally open for the season.
Additionally, 88 day-use shelters in 57 state parks will reopen on March 22, or at the normal time they reopen for the season.
Reservations for the 2021 season can be made by noon on Thursday, March 18.
Occupancy at group camps and day-use shelters will be limited to 15 people total from two different households.
People should check individual park websites for more information, or contact the reservation system at 888-CAMPOUT (226-7688), or washington.goingtocamp.com, said the agency.
Some interpretive centers and historic facilities will reopen March 19, including Ginkgo Petrified Forest State Park Interpretive Center, Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center at Cape Disappointment State Park and Olmstead Place Historical State Park historic buildings.
Other interpretive centers and historic facilities will reopen next month or later, while some will remain closed until further notice, said the agency.
Interpretive centers will be open at 25 percent capacity. Hours of operation will vary at each location, and some centers will be open by appointment/reservation only.
More information is on the state parks interpretive centers website or individual park pages.
