OMAK – Aaliyah Marchand broke her own school record for three-point shots in Omak High School’s 64-18 girls’ basketball victory over Cascade on June 17 in front of a home crowd.
Marchand made eight treys.
Liberty Bell 49 Bridgeport 30
Jadyn Mitchell scored 17 points in Liberty Bell’s 49-30 win over Bridgeport on June 14 on the Fillies’ court.
Mitchell also had 21 rebounds and six assists.
Liberty Bell – Jadyn Mitchell, 17 points, 21 rebounds, 6 assists; Madi Surface, 11 points, 6 steals; Sammy Curtis, 11 points; Caitlyn Cooley, 8 points; Shae Taylor, 2 points, 5 rebounds; Sandra Hernandez, Joslyn Rispone, Ruby McCarthy, Mia Tomatich.
Liberty Bell 48, Tonasket 45
Liberty Bell hosted Tonasket on June 15, taking a 48-45 win.
Liberty Bell - Jadyn Mitchell, 13 points, 24 rebounds, 3 steals, 3 blocks; Madi Surface, 9 points, 3 assists, 3 steals; Sammy Curtis, 15 points, 6 rebounds; Caitlyn Cooley, 5 points; Shae Taylor, 4 points, 10 rebounds; Ruby McCarthy, 2 points; Joslyn Rispone.
Liberty Bell 56, Entiat 21
Liberty Bell trekked to Entiat on June 17 and came home with a 56-21 victory.
Liberty Bell – Jadyn Mitchell, 18 points, 12 rebounds; Madi Surface, 10 points, 7 steals; Sammy Curtis, 18 points; Caitlyn Cooley, 11 points; Ruby McCarthy, 1 point; Shae Taylor, Sandra Hernandez.
Liberty Bell 71, Oroville 33
Oroville hosted Liberty Bell on June 19 but the Mountain Lions came away with the victory, 71-33.
Caitlyn Cooley led Liberty Bell with 25 points.
Liberty Bell – Jadyn Mitchell, 19 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists; Madi Surface, 4 points; Sammy Curtis, 19 points; Caitlyn Cooley, 25 points, 11 rebounds, 5 steals; Ruby McCarthy, 4 points, 8 rebounds; Shae Taylor, Sandra Hernandez.
Scores
Warden 63, Okanogan 51
Okanogan 66, Brewster 26
Okanogan 82, ACH 32
Okanogan 68, Tonasket 20
Ephrata 68, Brewster 39
Brewster 52, Manson 34
Cashmere 80, Brewster 40
Manson 42, Bridgeport 31
Bridgeport 58, Oroville 34
Royal 50, Lake Roosevelt 44
Lake Roosevelt 63, Manson 22
Liberty Bell 70, Oroville 31
Warden 84, Tonasket 28
Omak 52, Quincy 35
Chelan 44, Omak 40
ACH 47, Pateros 45
Pateros 56, Entiat 25
