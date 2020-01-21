OKANOGAN – Omak freshman Aaliyah Marchand sank record-breaking seven three-pointers in the Pioneers’ girls’ basketball game against Okanogan on Tuesday, Jan. 14.
It was the third time the Pioneers and Bulldogs have gone head to head this season, with having a win over the other heading into the game. Omak broke the tie with the 47-40 victory.
“Aaliyah Marchand, a freshman starter for Omak, finished the Okanogan game with seven three-point shots and broke an Omak High School record which had stood at five for many years,” said Omak athletic director Joe LaGrou.
“Omak versus Okanogan games are always a battle,” said Pioneer coach Mike Abels. “It was a low-scoring affair. Okanagan got to shoot 31 free throws, those 21 missed could have been the difference in the ball game,” he said, “The girls played well even against some adversity and came out with a win.”
“The Marchand girl really killed us from the three-point-line,” said Okanogan coach Bryan Boesel. “The girls started out playing good defense and carrying out the game plan. We had plenty of opportunities to win the game, but you cannot miss 21 free throws and expect to win.”
The game was particularly physical, with a total of 53 fouls called, 17 alone being called against Omak in the second half. Of those 17, two were technical fouls, sending the Bulldogs to the line.
In the last quarter, four key players fouled out; three from Omak, Taya Mendoza, Sydney Nichols and Kacie Vejraska, and Isabel Buchert from Okanogan. She is historically a big scorer for the Bulldogs.
Okanogan and Omak will play each other once more in league play this season on Jan. 31.
Omak scoring: P. Marchand, 1. Fjellman, 2. Nichols, 8. A. Marchand, 23. Mendoza, 3. Arciniega, 2. Michel, 6.
Okanogan scoring: L. Jones,7. A. Jones, 4. Leitz-Rawson, 4. Lafferty, 4. Sparks, 9. Buchert, 8. Radke, 4.
Lake Roosevelt 81, Bridgeport 40
BRIDGEPORT - Lake Roosevelt traveled to Bridgeport on Jan. 16 and came home with a win, 81-40.
Lake Roosevelt is 6-3 and fourth in league play while Bridgeport is 2-6 and seventh in the Central Washington B League.
Waterville-Mansfield 57, Liberty Bell 45
WINTHROP – The Mountain Lions could not find the momentum on Friday, Jan. 17, as Waterville-Mansfield left with a 57-45 win.
Liberty Bell is 6-2 and third in league play while Waterville-Mansfield is in first with a 10-1 record.
Liberty Bell scoring: Mitchell, 18. Ochoa, 3. Curtis, 7. Palm, 10. Dammann, 3. Bakke, 4.
Kettle Falls 63, Oroville 20
OROVILLE – The Hornets could not keep up with Kettle Falls on Saturday Jan. 18, as the Bulldogs prevailed, 63-20, in a non-league game.
Oroville is 2-7 in Central Washington B League play.
Omak crushes Cascade
CASCADE – Omak took a big win on the road on Jan. 17, defeating the Kodiaks 57-11 in league play.
“These Omak girls came out and played great defense, holding Cascade to 11 total points,” said Pioneer coach Mike Abels. “Aaliyah Marchand was our top scorer again with 13 points, backed up by Trinity Fjellman with 10.”
Omak is 5-2 and in second place in the Caribou Trail League.
Liberty Bell 53, Manson 20
MANSON – The Liberty Bell girls’ basketball team held Manson to 20 points Saturday Jan. 18, coming away with a 53-20 win on the road.
Liberty Bell scoring: Mitchell, 15. Ochoa, 7. Surface, 5. Curtis, 13. Palm, 6. Dammann, 3. Bakke, 4.
Odessa 42, Curlew 35
CURLEW – Odessa fought for a 42-35 win against Curlew Jan 17.
No other information was provided.
Republic 52, Columbia 31
REPUBLIC – Republic secured a 52-31 win against Columbia (Hunters) on Jan 17.
