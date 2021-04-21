TONASKET – Kaelyn Marchand placed first and won $218 in the first division of open competition at the season’s first Northwest National Barrel Horse Association Washington District 2 event April 17 at the Tonasket Rodeo Grounds.
Tonasket Junior Rodeo Association, District Director Rhonda Colbert and a crew of volunteers put on a race that had outstanding attendance, said spokeswoman Karen Zittel.
“We are so grateful to the Tonasket Junior Rodeo crew, without them we couldn’t have put on our race,” said Colbert. “We had three times the (usual) number of competitors. I think people were ready to get out of the house and enjoy riding their horses again.”
The event included 120 barrel runs.
“It was a fantastic night,” Colbert said. “People were supportive of each other and everyone had a great time.”
Upcoming races are planned for May 22, July 19 and July 10 at the Okanogan County Fairgrounds.
Open
First division – 1, Kaelyn Marchand, 17.661, $218. 2, Denece Ralston, 17.735, $185. 3, Rayann Wiley, 17.797, $151. 4, Jodi Fox, 18.069, $118.
Second division – 1, Georgia McAuliffe, 18.163, $168. 2, Michaun Kelpman, 18.231, $140. 3, Brooke Richey, 18.301, $112. 4, Rocksie Timentwa, 18.371, $84. 5, Danielle Schleiffers, 18.473, $56.
Third division – 1, Lacey Ralston, 18.703, $134. 2, Lucchese Reilly, 18.763, $112. 3, Joy Abrahamson, 18.771, $90. 4, Lahalee Michel, 18.832, $67. 5, Danielle Schleiffers, 18.858, $45.
Fourth division – 1, Raycee Marchand, 19.161, $101. 2, Paige Sullivan, 19.164, $84. 3, Kandyce Kooley, 19.175, $67. 4, Karlie Richey, 19.244, $50. 5, Taunie Jo McLaughlin, 19.288, $34.
Fifth division – 1, Taunie Jo McLaughlin, 19.805, $67. 2, Remmington Wisdome, 19.812, $56. 3, Ali Wiley, 19.822, $45. 4, Kandyce Kooley, 19.846, $ 34. 5, Quintin Ogg, 19.934, $22.
Youth
First division – 1, Rayann Wiley, 17.675, $96. 2, Karver Peasley, 17.771, $73. 3, Georgia McAuliffe, 18.163, $51.
Second division – 1, Brooke Richey, 18.301, $82. 2, Rylee Holt, 18.573, $63. 3, Morgan McGuire, 18.593, $44.
Third division – 1, Jessie Walker, 18.732, $50. 2, Lucchese Reilly, 18.763, $38. 3, Lahalee Michel, 18.832, $25. 4, Jaycie Richey, 19.056, $13.
Fourth division – 1, Kandyce Kooley, 19.846, $38. 2, Quintin Ogg, 19.934, $28. 3, Lucchese Reilly, 20.058, $19. 4, Elly Bageant, 20.224, $9.
Seniors
First division – 1, Colleen Way, 19.536, $22.
Second division – 1, Jackie Lusk, 20.073, $19.
Fourth division – Heidi Ott, 22.063, $11.
