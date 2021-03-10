ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Sadie Maubet Bjornsen, a two-time Olympian originally from the Methow Valley, has announced her retirement from professional cross county ski racing.
“Last summer I danced between hanging up my skis or continuing on,” she wrote in a social media post. “There was one last goal I wanted to accomplish, not just for myself, but for the team that taught me what it meant to dream bigger than big.”
She wanted to see her team make the podium in an Olympic/World Championship 4x5 event.
The team finished fourth in a March 4 race, 0.8 second off the bronze medal mark.
“I knew in my heart we were forming into the strongest relay team we had ever had, and I felt the need to lay it all on the line for my team” in the 30K in Oberstdorf, Germany, she wrote. “While we missed it by less than a second today, it was worth putting my heart and soul in one last time with this gritty, tough and graceful team.”
During her decade-long career Maubet Bjornsen, 31, had nearly 200 World Cup starts, appearances at two Winter Olympics and seven World Championships, 11 World Cup medals, one World Championship medal and five consecutive seasons as one of the world’s top 16 skiers.
“There is no better glory lap than 30 full kilometers of suffering to go out on, as I have many years to recover from the effort,” said Maubet Bjornsen.
Her brother, Erik Bjornsen, retired last year. He also is a two-time Olympian.
Maubet Bjornsen plans to pursue a career in accounting.
