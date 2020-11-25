PARK CITY, Utah – Liberty Bell High School graduate Sadie Maubet Bjornsen, now of Anchorage, Alaska, has been named to another season on the U.S. cross country ski team.
The two-time Olympian, who grew up in Mazama, graduated from Liberty Bell in 2008 and Alaska Pacific University, where she competed in cross country skiing. She is 31 and has been on the U.S. team since 2012.
Fellow Liberty Bell grad Novie McCabe, 18, Winthrop, is part of the U.S. ski program’s cross country D team. She attends the University of Utah.
Last winter, while a senior in high school, she was part of the 2020 silver medal junior world championship relay team. She now competes for the University of Utah ski team.
Both skied with the Methow Valley Nordic Team.
