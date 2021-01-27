WINTHROP – Methow Valley skier Novie McCabe has been named to the U.S. Ski and Snowboard junior world championship cross country ski team.
She is a graduate of Liberty Bell High School and a student at the University of Utah. She competed for the Methow Valley Nordic Ski Education Foundation team.
Walker Hall, also a Methow Valley team member, was named as second alternate on the men’s junior world championship team.
Both are from Winthrop.
U.S. Ski and Snowboard said its “deep and experienced” teams will represent the United States at the 2021 U23 and Junior FIS Cross Country World Championships Feb. 8-14 in Vuokatti, Finland. The organization said McCabe is among those considered as medal contenders.
“The current strength and depth of our ski nation are represented in this team of athletes,” said U.S. Ski & Snowboard Cross Country Development Coach Kate Barton. “I am most excited to see an experienced group of U23 athletes leading this team into a championship event, supported by an equally strong, determined and capable group of junior athletes.”
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has presented some challenges in selecting this year’s teams. In September, the cross country community decided to cancel all national-level competitions in favor of a more regionally focused competition calendar.
That decision allowed athletes the individual choice to travel, or not, based on individual circumstances. Thus, U.S. Ski & Snowboard maintained the written objective selection criteria such as top 30 World Cup, and sub-50 FIS performances for men and sub-60 FIS performances for women.
For the remaining nominations, U.S. Ski & Snowboard committed to a discretion-based system where both historical and current seasonal performances through Jan. 3, 2021, would be included in the selection evaluation.
The following athletes have been selected to represent the United State at the upcoming FIS U23 and Junior World Nordic Championships.
McCabe is part of the U.S. ski program’s cross country D team. Last winter, while a senior in high school, she was part of the 2020 silver medal junior world championship relay team. She now competes for the University of Utah ski team.
