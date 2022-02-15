BEIJING – Liberty Bell graduate Novie McCabe has participated in two cross country skiing events at the Winter Olympics in Beijing, China.
On Feb. 9, she finished 24th in the women’s 10-kilometer classic. Two days later, she skied a leg on the U.S. women’s 4x5K relay team, which finished sixth.
In the 10K, she was third American across the line. Jessie Diggins finished eighth and Rosie Brennan was 13th.
The relay team included Hailey Swirbul, Brennan, McCabe and Diggins.
McCabe, 20, attends the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.
