ZHANGJIAKOU, China – Novie McCabe, Winthrop, finished 18th in the women’s 30-kilometer freestyle cross country ski event Feb. 20 at the Beijing Winter Olympics.
She was part of the best-ever cross country performance by American women at the Olympic Winter Games, according to U.S. Ski and Snowboard.
In the event, U.S. skier Jessie Diggins finished second to claim her second medal of the 2022 games. Teammates Rosie Brennan was fifth and Sophia Laukli was 15th.
Norway’s Therese Johaug won the event in 1:24.54. Diggins was about a minute and 43 second back at 1:26:37.3.
McCabe covered the course in 1:31:22.5, almost 6.5 minutes behind the winner.
In earlier races, McCabe finished 24th in the women’s 10-kilometer classic on Feb. 9. Two days later, she skied a leg on the U.S. women’s 4x5K relay team, which finished sixth.
In the 10K, she was third American across the line. Diggins was the top U.S. finisher in eighth and Brennan was 13th.
The relay team included Hailey Swirbul, Brennan, McCabe and Diggins.
McCabe, 20, attends the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. She is a 2020 graduate of Liberty Bell High School.
After the Olympics, Diggins and Brennan were scheduled to fly to Finland for this weekend’s FIS Cross Country World Cup, while Laukli and McCabe were headed back to the United States for NCAA races for the University of Utah.
Washington state had five athletes at Beijing. For all years, the state ranks ninth in the United States for the number of Winter Olympians born in the state, with 50. It ranks eighth for total medals earned, 21, and eighth for gold, six.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.