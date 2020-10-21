OROVILLE – The Mike Marshall Memorial Open bass tournament will be Oct. 31 at Split Rock on Palmer Lake.
The Okanogan Valley Bass Club tournament honors the memory of Omak Police Officer Mike Marshall, who was killed in the line of during in March 1998. He was a bass club member.
A drivers’ meeting is set for 7:30 a.m., with the tournament starting at 8 a.m. Weigh-in is at 2 p.m.
The tournament is open to the public; an entry fee will be charged. Members of law enforcement will have their fees covered.
The lake will be off limits to participants for boating and fishing Oct. 25-30, said organizers.
Participants must sign an invasive species waiver and comply with social distancing rules, according to the club.
