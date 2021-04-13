WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mont. – Methow Valley Biathlon Team members competed March 25-28 at the U.S. Biathlon National Championships, coming away with several top finishes.
Last year’s championships were canceled because of COVID-19. This year, participants and volunteers were required to submit negative test results and daily surveys, plus adhere to other safety requirements while at the shooting range and on ski trails, according to Team USA.
Biathlon is a combination of shooting and skiing.
The event drew 144 competitors from across the country, including the five Methow Valley Biathlon Team members.
“Except for a rather windy day for the final race, they enjoyed idea sunny weather and excellent ski conditions,” said Team USA. “With extremely well-managed zero and race start times, and electronic chip timing providing immediate results the competition and training provided the athletes with a comfortable and safe environment throughout the week.”
Methow Valley Biathlon Team members’ results:
Friday sprint
IPC sit women – 2, Erin Martin, 28:55.6. 3, Heather Galeotalanza, 29:06.9
Senior veteran women – 2, Martha Bellisle, 32:54.9.
U15 men – 5, Aidan Sands, 17:45.8.
Youth men – 14, Alex Tareski, 28:57.6.
Saturday pursuit
IPC sit women – 2, Erin Martin, 31:45.2. 3, Heather Galeotalanza, 33:54.4.
Senior veteran women – 1, Martha Bellisle, 44:41.4.
U15 – 5, Aidan Sands, 24:28.7.
Youth men – 16, Alex Tareski, 44:29.1.
Sunday super sprint
Senior veteran women – 1, Martha Bellisle, 33.25.8.
U15 men – 4, Aidan Sands, 13:11.0.
Youth men – 12, Alex Tareski, 26:24.0.
