WINTHROP — Methow Valley Nordic Ski Team members took second place in two U16-plus categories during the Jan. 30 Race of the Methow at Liberty Bell High School.
U20 racer Travis Grialou took second in the men’s category with a time of 7:56.5. He finished 30 seconds behind winner Derek Richardson, a U18 racer from Leavenworth who covered the 3K course in 7:26.6.
Other Methow Valley finishers were Graham Sheley, U16, fourth in 8:14.7; Alex Tareski, U18, eighth in 8:28.6; Carter Sheley, U16, 11th in 8:39.8; Dexter Delaney, U16, 12th in 8:55.1, and Cormac Nevins, 13th in 9:03.4.
On the women’s side, U20 Gretta Scholz of Colby College finished first in 8:40.4. She is a former Methow Valley team member.
In second was Methow Valley skier Jordan Grialou, U18, 8:40.9, while teammate Greta Laesch, U20, was third in 8:57.7.
Other Methow Valley skiers finishing were Mariah-may Lucy, U18, fifth in 9:09.5; Stella Scholz, U16, seventh in 9:33.5; Dashe McCabe, U16, 12th in 9:54.3, Lena Nelson, U18, 18th in 10:45.8.
On Jan. 31, Methow Valley team member Walker Hall placed first in the U18-plus men’s 10K classic individual event with a time of 31:43.7.
Other Methow Valley finishers were Travis Grialou, U20, third at 35:49.7; Alex Tareski, U18, fifth at 39:03.5, and Cormac Nevins, U18, ninth at 41:38.8.
Methow Valley skiers placed 1-2-3 on the women’s side of the U18-plus 10K classic individual racing, with Jordan Grialou, U18, taking first in 39:02.8. Greta Laesch, U20, second in 40:04.2, and Mariah-may Lucy, U18, third in 40:36.9.
Lena Nelson, U18, was seventh in 44:36.6.
Classic individual
Boys’ U16 5K – 1, Carter Sheley, 17:28.3. 2, Graham Sheley, 17:35.0. 4, Dexter Delaney, 18:32.8.
Girls’ U16 5K – 1, Dashe McCabe, 19:45.1. 4, Stella Scholz, 21:11.1.
Boys’ U14 3K – 4, Aidan Sands, 12:58.6. 8, Emmet Bondi, 14:04.5.
Girls’ U14 3K – 1, Marit Nelson, 12:59.0. 3, Nora Bolinger, 14:12.2.
Boys’ U12 2K – 7, Soren Decuir, 12:31.1. 12, Soren Stevie, 20:57.7.
Girls’ U12 2K – 1, Sisu Clark, 10:31.3. 2, Wylie Smith, 10:47.7. 4, Maren Sands, 12:20.1. 5, Tova Slostad, 13:20.7. 7, Ava Burrington, 14:25.8.
Boys’ U10 1K – 4, Thorsen Yahraes, 8:15.1. 5, Nils Smith, 8:41.7. 6, Jude Polson, 10:17.5
Girls’ U10 1K – 1, Lena Decuir, 9:08.4.
Boys’ U8 1K – 1, Dylan Sands, 8:41.7. 2, Haakon Slostad, 9:06.9.
Girls’ U8 1K – 1, Neva Clark, 10:11.3. 2, Emmer Query, 10:24.7. 3, Astrid Stevie, 13:33.7.
The event also included “sitski” racing.
