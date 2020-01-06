WINTHROP – The Methow Valley School District is adding an after-school activities bus to help students participating in after-school activities.
The new route beings Jan. 13.
Stops include the Winthrop baseball field and Winthrop Public Library, Winthrop Ice and Sports Rink, Little Star Montessori, The Merc Playhouse and the Twisp Airport soccer field. They will vary by season.
The route includes three stops where students traveling with larger equipment, such as skis and hockey sticks, may board. They include Hank’s Market in Twisp, the ice rink and the Mazama Store. Depending upon the season and related activities, pickup and drop-off sites could change.
District officials said skis will need to be in a ski bag.
Some student will be assigned to the new route as part of their regular route. Parents will be notified.
In late November, a team of building administrators, secretaries and representatives from the district’s transportation department met to review bus routes, ridership rates, staffing capacity and student needs. Based upon the data and feedback, they decided another route was needed to accommodate the district’s growing enrollment, expanded ridership and increased participation in after-school activities.
