mutton

Mattie King rides a sheep backwards during the 2016 Methow Valley Labor Day rodeo.

 Al Camp | The Chronicle

WINTHROP – The Methow Valley Horsemen’s Labor Day rodeo has been canceled.

“The smoke, fires, motel and hotel cancellations, and the fact that our attendance of spectators would be way down” led the group’s directors and members to the decision, said President Dennis Gardner.

The group normally sponsors two rodeos per year, one on Memorial Day weekend and one on Labor Day weekend. The May event was held, but in 2020 both were canceled because of COVID-19.

