OBERWEISENTHAL, Germany - Liberty Bell High School student Novie McCabe anchored the U.S. junior women’s cross country ski team, which took silver at the 43rd Junior World Championships on March 6.
McCabe, 18, is a member of the Methow Valley Nordic Ski Education Foundation.
The world championships were in Oberweisenthal, Germany.
The silver medal is the second - and highest - world championship medal for the U.S. in the junior women’s relay event, according to usskiandsnowboard.org. In 2017, the junior women’s team won bronze.
McCabe skied with Kendall Kramer, Sydney Palmer-Leger and Sophia Laukli. They finished the 4x3.3K course in 35:13.5, just 4.9 seconds behind the gold medal Swiss team. Sweden took the bronze.
“You make us proud,” said the Methow Valley district in a social media post.
The U.S. junior men’s team finished its race in first place.
Other Methow Valley skiers competing well last week were:
-Gretta Scholz, the U20 national champion in freestyle sprint. She won the top spot March 11 in California. Her time was 3:35.59.
-Walker Hall, who had a first place finish in U18 boys’ freestyle sprint March 9 in California. He covered the course in 2:50.62. Travis Grialou from the Methow team finished fourth in 2:57.11.
