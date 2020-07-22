WINTHROP — The Methow Valley Rodeo, scheduled for Sept. 5-6, has been canceled, as has the Tonasket Junior Rodeo.
Organizers cited COVID-19 concerns, including Okanogan County’s ongoing status in Phase 2 of the state’s Safe Start recovery program.
Phase 4 status would be needed for the rodeo to happen, organizers said.
The Memorial Day rodeo also was canceled. This is the first year since its founding in 1971 that both rodeos have been canceled.
In 2015, the Labor Day rodeo was canceled because of poor air quality in the valley from wildfires.
In 1971, Claude Miller rounded up six local horsemen — Bill Flagg, Vernon Bame, Don Dagnon, Tom Graves, Al Gardner and Sandy Haase — to help build a new rodeo arena on the Sunny M Ranch near the Barnsley Loop Ski Trail area.
The Methow Valley Horsemen hosted two rodeos a year — Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day weekend — at the Sunny M location for 10 years.
When it came time to relocate in 1983, the manager of Moccasin Lake Ranch agreed to give the rodeo a home off Twin Lakes Road.
From the mid-1980s until 2010, the Methow Valley Rodeo was a member of the Professional Western Rodeo Association, with riders earning points toward the Pro-West finals.
The Methow Valley Rodeo returned to the jackpot format in 2010, with winners getting entry money plus an added purse.
In 2016, the event was changed to a rough stock rodeo.
Swede Miller provided stock the first year, then Jim McGowan was the stock contractor until the mid-1980s. Since then, Red Clark of C&C Rodeo Stock has supplied horses and bulls.
The Tonasket Junior Rodeo has been canceled and is scheduled to resume in 2021.
The event was planned for April, but was postponed to Aug. 8-9 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Entry fees and sponsorships will be retained for the 2021 event. Those who would like refunds are asked to call 509-486-4093.
