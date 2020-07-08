OMAK – Two dozen golfers spent the Fourth of July golfing in the Okanogan Valley Golf Club’s Iron Man Tournament.
Two-person teams made the rounds on the nine-hole course for the mixed tournament.
Winners – 1, Zach Meyer, Omak, and Tony Block, Wenatchee. 2 (tie), Jacob Stanley and Justin Stanley, both Omak, and Bill Norwill and Casey Watts, both Omak. 4, Jason Short and Brad Verstegen, both Omak. 5 (tie), Eric Schneider and Ken Stanley, both Omak, and Ryan Vance and Kylien Vance, both Omak.
The next event is a night tournament set for 6 p.m. July 25, said Manager/Pro Dean Dorland. Participants will play, take a dinner break, then play again. Glow-in-the-dark equipment will be used.
Members and non-members may sign up by calling the clubhouse, 509-826-6937.
