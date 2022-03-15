OMAK - Kiona Michel and Xavier Devereaux were named Omak High School athletes of the month.
Michel, a wrestler, finished the regular season with a 9-1 record. She won the Granger, Quincy, and Oroville tournaments, and placed third at Othello Girls’ Invitational.
In February alone, she placed third at the north girls’ sub-regional meet, fifth at the Region 4 girls’ tournament and qualified to be Omak’s first-ever female wrestler at the state tournament.
She won one match at state and went out in the third round before the medals, “but not before she made her school proud,” said coach Dean Agee.
She was a Washington Interscholastic Activities Association athlete of the week for Week 22.
“She is willing to work with anyone in the room and has now begun helping peewee wrestlers,” said Agee. “This is Kiona’s first year of wrestling, and she has shown a lot of improvement. She was voted most improved by her teammates.
“She has also begun inspiring a whole other generation of young girls who now want to be wrestlers and go to state to represent their town. The other coaches and I could not be prouder of the way Kiona finished her first year of wrestling.”
Devereaux exhibits all the traits of an athlete of the month candidate, said Omak boys’ basketball coach Geoff Pearson.
“While extremely athletic, Xavier works very hard and continually improved his skill and execution this season, working his way to being our sixth man,” the coach said. “Xavier was a great teammate, always had a positive attitude and held himself accountable to a very high standard.
“He fit into his role without complaint and simply did whatever I asked him to do to the best of his ability. I can’t wait to watch his continued development for the next two years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.