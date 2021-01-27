OKANOGAN – Okanogan Highland Middle School League has approved an athletic season for traditional fall sports.
Because of uncertainties related to COVID-19, the addition of spring and winter seasons will be discussed at the next league meeting in early February, according to Okanogan Middle School. Work has begun on sport-specific fall schedules. Updates will be posted at okanoganathletics.com.
The governor’s Roadmap to Recovery plan clarified that counties would be grouped by region to determine phasing. For the most part, school-sponsored, education-based athletic contests will be allowed to start when a state Department of Health-recognized region is in Phase 2.
Metrics will be evaluated weekly, and will dictate whether teams within a region can play contests, and what the following week’s practice limitations may be.
League member schools also will adhere to Washington Interscholastic Activities Association guidance for practices and contests.
Pending region metrics, the fall season has been set as:
-First practice – Feb. 22, football; March 1, cross country and volleyball.
-First competitions - Week of March 8.
-Season end - April 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.