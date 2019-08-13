Lots of top times recorded Sunday
OMAK – Ellensburg cowboy Jason Minor was named the all-around cowboy at the 86th Omak Stampede rodeo competed Aug. 8-11.
Minor was in tie-down roping and team roping, earning $2,413.
Sunday’s rodeo, performed through a light shower and lightning flashes in the distance, included several overall winners.
Tony Barrington of Elko, Nev., hung on for 84 points in bareback riding on Flying 5 Rodeo’s Barracuda.
In steer wrestling, Cody Cabral of Hilo, Hawaii, showed the field how to do it with a 4.3-second run.
While everyone else was scoring in the nine-second range for tie-down roping, Richard Newton of Portales, N.M., shined with a winning 7.8-second run.
Jade Crossley of Hermiston, Ore., became the first-ever breakaway roping champion at Stampede with a 2.9-second time.
Cheyenne Wimberley of Stephenville, Texas, found her 16.38-second time, turned in on the very first ride on Thursday, to hold up, barely, for first in barrel racing.
Brittney Barnett of Joliet, Mont., came close to taking the title Sunday with a 16.39 time.
Other overall rodeo winners:
-Jordan Hansen won bull riding with an 83-point ride on Big Ben Rodeo’s Breaking Bad.
-Alberta, Canada, team ropers Kolton Schmidt and Jeremy Buhler took first with 6.3 seconds recorded Saturday.
-Jake Finlay of Australia took first overall in saddle bronc riding with an 84.5-point ride on Friday on Big Bend Rodeo’s Jamboree.
This year’s payout was $94,914, reported rodeo secretary Edie Longfellow. Last year’s total was $99,420.
Overall results
All-around cowboy - Jason Minor, $2,413, tie-down roping and team roping.
Bareback riding – 1, Tony Barrington, 84 points on Flying 5 Rodeo's Barracuda, $2,803. 2, Spur Lacasse, 83, $2,149. 3, Steven Peebles, 81.5, $1,588. 4, Kevin Lusk, 80.5, $1,028. 5, Grant Denny, 78.5, $654. 6, Pascal Isabelle, 77, $467. 7, (tie) Kirk St. Clair and Trenten Montero, 75, $327 each.
Steer wrestling – 1, Cody Cabral, 4.3 seconds, $2,634. 2, (tie) Tanner Brunner, Jesse Brown, Denell Henderson and Dirk Tavenner, 4.5, $1,941 each. 6, (tie) Nick Guy and Dakota Eldridge, 4.6, $1,109 each. 8, Sterling Lambert, 4.7, $693. 9, (tie) Stetson Jorgensen and Clayton Hass, 4.8, $277 each.
Team roping – 1, Kolton Schmidt/Jeremy Buhler, 6.3 seconds, $2,019 each. 2, Cory Clark/Douglas Rich, 6.6, $1,756. 3, Billy Bob Brown/Evan Arnold, 6.9, $1,492. 4, David Temple/Dustin Bahem, 8.0, $1,229. 5, (tie) Jack Fischer/Joey Bergevin and Jeff Flenniken/Tyler Worley, 8.2, $834 each. 7, Aaron Tsinigine/Patrick Smith, 10.7, $439. 8, Jordan Tye/Jason Minor, 10.9, $176.
Saddle bronc riding – 1, Jake Finlay, 84.5 points on Big Bend Rodeo's Jamboree, $3,438. 2, Kole Ashbacher, 82.5, $2,635. 3, CoBurn Bradshaw, 80.5, $1,948. 4, Clay Stremler, 79, $1,260. 5, Logan Hay, 78.5, $802. 6, Sam Harper, 77, $573. 7, (tie) Joe Harper and Cort Scheer, 75, $401 each.
Tie-down roping – 1, Richard Newton, 7.8 seconds, $2,500. 2, Jason Minor, 8.3, $2,237. 3, (tie) Caleb McMillan and Jake Pratt, 9.2, $1,842 each. 5, (tie) Ty Harris, Blane Cox and Seth Cooke, 9.5, $1,184 each. 8, Cody Craig, 9.6, $658. 9, Blake Ash, 9.9, $395. 10, Kass Kayser, 10.0, $132.
Barrel racing – 1, Cheyenne Wimberley, 16.38 seconds, $3,066. 2, Brittney Barnett, 16.39, $2,453. 3, Nellie Miller, 16.45, $1,993. 4, Amberleigh Moore, 16.51, $1,533. 5, Destri Devenport, 16.52, $1,227. 6, Alishea Broussard, 16.55, $920. 7, Dona Kay Rule, 16.56, $767. 8, Carly Taylor, 16.60, $690. 9, Maddy Dickens, 16.69, $613. 10, Megan Champion, 16.75, $537. 11, Brooke Wills, 16.80, $460. 12, Jackie Ganter, 16.81, $383. 13, (tie) Megan McLeod-Sprague and Linzie Lindsey, 16.84, $268 each. 15, Kaelyn Marchand, 16.86, $153.
Bull riding - * 1, Jordan Hansen, 83 points on Big Bend Rodeo's Breaking Bad, $3,758. 2, (tie) Tristan Mize and Josh Frost, 81, $2,598 each. 4, Paul Coppini, 78, $1,554. 5, Lon Danley, 71, $1,090. No other qualified rides. *(All totals include ground money.)
Total payout - $94,914. Stock contractor: Big Bend Rodeo. Sub-contractor: Flying 5 Rodeo. Rodeo secretary: Edie Longfellow. Officials: Rod Endicott, George Gibbs and Sean Culver. Timers: Stacey Jo Dowton and Nell Henderson. Announcer: Steve Kenyon. Specialty acts: Haley Ganzel and J.J. Harrison. Bullfighters: Erick Schwindt and Logan Blasdell. Clown/barrelman: J.J. Harrison. Flankmen: Chad Hutsell and Kelley Bowcutt. Pickup men: Blake West and Ricky Shannon. Photographers: Bill Lawless and Roseanna Sales. Music director: Jason Buchanan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.