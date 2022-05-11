OKANOGAN – The Bulldogs hosted their final regular season high school golf match Tuesday, May 3, at Okanogan Valley Golf Club.
Also competing were Waterville-Mansfield, Oroville and Lake Roosevelt.
“We were missing a couple of golfers due to illness but the kids who were there competed well,” said coach Mike Carlquist.
Riley Moore led Okanogan golfers with a 93. The fast-improving Darton Wood shot a 104 and Tyler Popelier had a 106. Rounding out the rest of the boys’ field were Zander Freel, 109; Chance Richter, 116; Austin Nelson, 122; Tanner Tugaw, 149, and Caleb Craddock, 158.
The top six golfers were to play at Alta Lake near Pateros on Monday, May 9, after The Chronicle’s deadline.
Sophie Marchand shot a 116 for Okanogan and had the girls’ low score.
“Sophie has been very consistent this year,” said assistant coach Ron Cate.
She was to play Monday at Alta Lake.
Omak at Quincy
Omak golfers traveled to Quincy May 3 for the final Caribou Trail League match of the season.
“It was definitely the nicest weather of the season for golf,” said Omak coach Nick Popelier. “The kids played great; we had several personal bests.”
The Pioneer boys finished with a 353 team score, while Quincy had 434.
Omak’s Blake Sam was medalist at 78, with Brady Tonasket right behind at 80. Jovan Mercado and Cannon Christoph shot personal bests at 96 and 99, respectively.
Quincy’s Emily Wurl was girls’ medalist at 88. Omak’s Halle Richter was second at 95.
The Pioneer girls’ team finished with 425, although Quincy took match honors at 410.
Callie Christoph, 116, Kinsey Christoph, 100, and Delaney McNeil, 119, all finished with personal bests.
