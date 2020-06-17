MOSES LAKE — The Moses Lake Roundup Rodeo, scheduled for Aug. 20-22, has been canceled.
The event’s roundup committee announced the COVID-19-related cancellation June 9.
“The committee has looked at the situation from all angles, and feel this decision is in the best interest of our community, sponsors, contractors, contestants, volunteers and spectators to stay safe and healthy,” said an announcement from the group. “We know the cancellation of our event, as other rodeos have, creates a hardship on those in the rodeo world who depend on our rodeos for their livelihood.”
The committee is considering the possibility of rescheduling its demolition derby for fall.
Moses Lake Roundup Rodeo was planned for the Grant County Fairgrounds during the fair, which also has been canceled.
The first Columbia Basin Rodeo was in 1943, relying on wild horses that were rounded up for the bareback and saddle bronc events. The last wild horse roundup was in 1953.
Since then, the rodeo has relied on professional bucking stock.
Columbia Basin Rodeo Association noted that it wants to honor members who died during the past year, including Gerry Hansen, Jerry Jensen, Garry Ottmar and Gary Cargill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.