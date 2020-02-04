WINTHROP — Liberty Bell buried the Manson Trojans in a Central Washington 2B League girls’ basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 28, by 56 points, 67-11.
Jadyn Mitchell brought down a double-double for her team with 23 points and 11 rebounds.
Liberty Bell is 11-2 and second in league while Manson is 2-11 and eighth.
Liberty Bell (67) — Mitchell, 23. Ochoa, 2. Surface, 7. Curtis, 7. Cooley, 2. Palm, 13. Dammann, 5. Bakke, 8.
Lake Roosevelt 41, Tonasket 31
TONASKET — Lake Roosevelt traveled to Tonasket on Tuesday, Jan. 28, to win a Central Washington 2B League game against the Tigers, 41-31.
Tonasket is 6-8 and fifth in league while Lake Roosevelt 10-3 and third in league.
No other information was available.
Chelan 47, Okanogan 36
CHELAN — The Goats battled through a league game with Okanogan and came out on top, 47-36, on Jan. 28, Chelan 47.
The loss dropped Okanogan from second in the Caribou Trail League to third. Okanogan is 5-4 and third in league while Chelan is 4-6 and fourth.
No other information was available.
Cashmere 69, Omak 27
CASHMERE — Omak tried to fight through Cashmere’s pressure Jan. 28, but Cashmere came out on top, 69-27.
Despite the loss, the Pioneers moved up to second place in the Caribou Trail League thanks to Okanogan’s loss to Chelan the same night.
Omak is currently 5-4 and second in league while Cashmere continues to dominate with a 9-0 record, holding onto first.
No other information was available.
Pateros 52, Cascade Christian Academy 24
WENATCHEE — The Nannies traveled to Wenatchee on Jan. 28 to compete against Cascade Christian Academy in a Central Washington 1B League game and secured the win, 52-24.
No other information was available
Oroville 49, Bridgeport 39
OROVILLE — The Hornets notched a league win Jan. 28 against Bridgeport, 49-39, on Jan. 28.
No other information was available.
Okanogan 52, Omak 48
OMAK — The Bulldogs traveled to Omak to compete against the Pioneers for the fourth time this season to win a league match on Jan. 31, 52-48 on Jan. 31.
The teams are now tied, having each won twice against the other.
“The girls really stepped up tonight as we were missing key players,” said Okanogan coach Bryan Boesel, “We lost Lexi Lafferty in the fourth quarter to an ankle injury and Abbi Popelier who broke her hand in practice on Thursday.”
Okanogan (52) — L. Jones 3. A. Jones, 1. Leitz-Rawson, 3. Lafferty, 6. Sparks, 3. Buchert, 24. Silverthorn, 9. Radke, 3.
Waterville-Mansfield 54, Tonasket 14
WATERVILLE — Tonasket traveled to Waterville Jan. 28 to compete in a Central Washington 2B League game and left with a loss, 54-14.
Waterville-Mansfield shut down the Tigers, allowing only 14 points.
Liberty Bell 80, Bridgeport 29
WINTHROP — Bridgeport traveled to Winthrop to compete in a Central Washington 2B League game and left with a loss, 80-29 on Jan. 28.
Liberty Bell had control of the court throughout the game and never gave up control.
Northport 56, Republic 18
REPUBLIC — Northport laced up to leave Republic in the dust in a Northeast B League game last Friday Jan 31, defeating Republic by 38 points, 56-18
No other information was available.
Waterville-Mansfield 54, Oroville 19
OROVILLE — Central Washington 2B League leader Waterville-Mansfield traveled to Oroville on Jan 31 to solidify its place at the top, 54-19.
No other information was provided.
Curlew 37, Selkirk 21
CURLEW — Curlew took a 37-21 victory at home over Selkirk on Jan. 31 in a Northeast B League game.
