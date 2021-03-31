OLYMPIA – Potentially dangerous conditions remain in the mountains during the transition from winter to spring, according to the Recreate Responsibly Coalition.
As the weather warms, people headed to the mountains in search of outdoor adventures may be surprised to find wintry conditions, said the group.
Depending on elevation and other factors, snow can last until July. Some high elevation trails may be impassable because of snow. Many popular routes gain several thousand feet or more in elevation, so even if it’s a warm day at the trailhead, higher up can be more like winter.
Weather also can change quickly in the spring, leaving travelers stranded or in wet, cold conditions for which they are not prepared, the coalition said.
Washington Trails Association said it’s a good idea to check conditions before leaving home.
Washington Trails Association’s website, wta.org, or Forest Service sites have trail conditions posted.
“As we transition into spring, it’s important to keep avalanche safety front and center before stepping out into the backcountry,” said Dennis D' Amico of the Northwest Avalanche Center. “Avalanche involvements, including fatalities, can and have occurred every spring.”
The center will produce daily avalanche forecasts through April 18.
