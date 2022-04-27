OMAK — The ninth annual banquet and auction of the Okanogan Trails chapter of the Mule Deer Foundation will be Saturday, May 21.
The event runs from 5-9 p.m. at the Omak Elks Lodge, 110 S. Ash St. A fee will be charged.
Prime rib and chicken are on the menu. The event includes games, live and silent auctions, and a raffle.
Tickets may be purchased by contacting Chris Branch, 509-322-0735 or branchdelvo90@gmail.com.
