Teenager to compete in three 100-mile races
CARLTON – When everyone else is hunkering down for winter, Christina Gibson prepares for several months of sled dog racing.
Gibson, 18, has been competing for several years while establishing her Whiteout Racing Kennel that includes 15 dogs in training.
With so many dogs, she can enter longer races with bigger teams. To that end, she’s entered the Rocky Mountain Triple Crown, which are three back-to-back 100-mile races.
The races are the Eagle Cap Extreme in Joseph, Ore., the Idaho Sled Dog Challenge in McCall, Idaho, and the Race to the Sky in Lincoln, Mont.
“Fall training is going really well this year,” said Gibson. “I have 15 dogs I’m training, which allows me to move dogs around in the team a lot more.
“People always ask me how I choose where each dog goes, or they assume a dog always runs in the same spot. But my dogs get a chance to run in every position. It allows the dogs to do something different instead of the same thing every run. And it allows me to see what dogs run best in what positions, what position a dog maybe doesn’t do as well in.
“Then when we go to our races, I know where each dog is strongest, and where they are happiest running in the team,” she said.
The team will need to be strong in the quest for the Rocky Mountain Triple Crown championship, where the team that does the best in the three races will win the championship – on which Gibson has her eye squarely centered.
“This season the dogs are looking the strongest I have ever seen them,” said Gibson. “The youngest dogs I have turn 4 years old this month, so all my dogs have lots of race experience and they know what to expect.
“I see them being more confident in themselves, and I’m more confident in myself as well. This is usually the time of year I start to get nervous. Concerns start to creep in about the races we’re planning on, or how the dogs are doing. But I don’t have that so much this season.
“The team and I, we’ve done this before,” she said. “We’re ready for any challenges that come up on the path, and we’re ready to take on the challenge of these races.”
Her first race will be considered a training run at the West Yellowstone Rodeo Run on Dec. 13-15.
“(It will be) a chance for the dogs to get back on the race trail, and a fun opportunity for me to see good friends that I often only see at races,” said Gibson.
To keep her dogs going, Gibson feeds them a high-protein, high-fat kibble called RedPaw 32k.
“In the fall and winter, we mix frozen ground chicken and hot water,” she said. “That’s poured over their food, which keeps them hydrated and also gives them warm food in cooler temperatures.”
The longer races mean little sleep for Gibson.
The travel also can be tiring.
“We’ll be on the road for about three weeks traveling from race to race,” she said. “I’m sure that there’s going to be times I’ll have to push through the lack of sleep. But there’s nothing (else) that both challenges me and pushes me to pass what I perceive as my limits.
“And it is also something that I truly love to do, spending time on the trail with my best friends.”
Gibson said she really enjoys living with her dogs.
“They’re positive all the time,” she said. “They have no concerns about what comes next. They are focused on what’s in the moment.
“We’ve grown as a team over the last few years. We’ve bonded over our shared experiences. That bond continues to grow stronger. I can’t wait to see what it will allow us to accomplish together this season and in the future.”
More information, including how to support Gibson and her quest for the Triple Crown, can be found at her website, whiteoutracingkennel.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.