BRIDGEPORT — A handful of shutouts and a nail-biter in overtime spelled “soccer” for Bridgeport this week.
The Mustangs had four games in one of the most jam-packed weeks for a local team this season.
The team’s heartbreak came on Monsoday during a April 18 matchup in Manson that went into overtime after a goal from Yair Diaz in the 22nd minute prompted a late response from Manson in the 58th minute, leaving the game tied at one apiece.
With two scoreless overtime halves, the game was decided with penalty kicks. Manson won, though a final score was not available by press time. Goalie Noel Espino had two saves.
Bridgeport traveled to Oroville the next day to face off against the Hornets. In another quick start for the Mustangs, Diaz scored his first goal of the day 15 seconds into the match off an assist from Esteban Martinez. Diaz scored again in the 12th and 13th minutes to add another hat trick to his season.
Paul Torres scored a solo goal in the 25th minute before Yahir Espino scored again for the Mustangs in the 28th minute via an assist from Ismael Rivera. Bridgeport shut out Oroville in half one, but the Hornets responded in kind in the second half, scoring once in the 59th minute and not allowing any more points to be added to the Bridgeport side, ending the game at 5-1.
Noel Espino played goalie in the first half with one save. Elmer Alvarez protected the goal in the second half, also with one save.
The Mustangs received a day off on Wednesday, returned to the pitch Thursday with a conference match at home against Tonasket. Bridgeport prevailed, 11-0.
Scoring for Bridgeport started with Diaz in the 4th and 9th minute with assists from Yahir Espino and Paul Torres, respectively. Adolfo Orozco scored a solo goal in the 14th minute to give Diaz a breather as he went for hat trick in the 16th minute off an assist from Jesus Valdovinos.
Orozco claimed a second goal in the 18th minute before Diaz scored his fourth goal in the 30th minute. David Bernal scored in the 36th with help from Bryan Gildo to close the half.
Orozco claimed his own hat trick on the day in the 43rd minute and Diaz, again, followed Orozco with a goal to claim his fifth of the day in the 53rd minute. Espino was hot on his heels with another goal in the 54th minute before Esteban Martinez capped the game off with goal number eleven for the Mustangs in minute 88. Noel Espino was goalie in the first half, followed by Elmer Alvarez who had two saves.
The Mustangs ended their week with a trip to Brewster on Saturday, April 23. Though they had an early start with a thirdminute goal from Diaz, the Bears defense proved tricky, with goal No. 2 for Bridgeport and Diaz not coming until the 56th minute via an assist from Jesus Valdovinos.
Diaz claims his third hat trick of the week in the 59th minute, thanks to an assist from Yahir Espino. Diaz added a fourth goal to the score and his stat sheet in the 67th minute to end the game at 4-0. Noel Espino was goalie the entire game and had 5 saves.
Scores
Oroville 2, Pateros 0
Manson 3, Okanogan 0
Okanogan 1, Brewster 0
Okanogan 4, Liberty Bell 0
Cashmere 5, Omak 1
Chelan 4, Omak 3
Omak 4, Colville 2
Brewster 3, Tonasket 3
Liberty Bell 3, Pateros 1
Tonasket 10, Pateros 1
Manson 2, Liberty Bell 0
JV – Bridgeport 3, Brewster 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.